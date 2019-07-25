Scholarships for July 2019

Category: Merit Based

Scholarship: Pearson MePro English Scholar Program 2019

Description: A unique scholarship program to encourage Indian students and professionals for upgrading their professional English reading, writing, speaking abilities and further enhancing their career prospects. The scholarship is provided to top performers of this English language proficiency program.

Eligibility: Indian students and professionals between the age of 18 to 35 years, who enroll themselves in MePro English Program and cross 8 GSE Levels, are eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 scholarship awarded to top learners.

Last Date to Apply: July 31, 2019

Application: Apply Online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/PMES01

Category: Talent Based

Scholarship: Brainers Talent Search Exam

Description: Brainers Business School is providing students with an opportunity to showcase their talent at a national platform and get scholarships for their studies. The Brainers Talent Search Exam is a aptitude-cum-scholarship exam which is aimed at seeking 1000 meritorious students with the right fit skills and award them with scholarships of INR 50 Lakhs (total) for their continued studies.

Eligibility: All students within the age group 14 to 25 years, studying at a recognised academic institution may register for the Brainers Talent Search Exam (BTSE). All students who pass the exam with minimum 50% marks would be eligible for scholarships.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship awards from INR 2,000 to INR 1,00,000 based on All India BTSE Rank. Selected scholars will also get free online courses for skill development.

Last Date to Apply: August 07, 2019

Application: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/BTS01

Category: Merit Based

Scholarship: Tel Aviv University Under-Graduate Program 2019, Israel

Description: Tel Aviv University, Israel is offering this opportunity for its under-graduation programs in B.Sc. Electrical and Electronics Engineering and BA- Liberal Arts to students who have cleared class 12 with academic brilliance.

Eligibility: Candidates appearing/passed class 12 with minimum 75% marks, having All India JEE Mains rank between 1- 40,000, top SAT/ACT performers are eligible to apply for this opportunity

Prizes & Rewards: USD 10,000 worth discount towards tuition fee to exceptional merit holders.

Last Date to apply: August 31, 2019

Application: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/TAU5

Category: International Level

Scholarship: Sussex India Scholarship 2019

Description: University of Sussex, UK is providing Indian students an opportunity to get scholarships for attending masters programs at the university and attain quality UK based Education for their higher studies. The scholarship invites Indian students to become international scholars and create a bright future for themselves.

Eligibility: Indian students who have been accepted for an eligible Masters course at the University of Sussex and who have cleared requisite english language exams may apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded with GBP 3000 tuition fee waiver for the eligible Masters Programs.

Last Date to Apply: August 01, 2019

Application: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/PE/SIS9

