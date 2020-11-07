Scholarships- November listing

|Scholarship Name 1:
|Fullerton India Scholarship Programme 2020-21
|Description:
|Fullerton India invites applications from students of Class 9 to 12 who face financial barriers in pursuing their education. The scholarship programme is meant for underprivileged students from Madhya Pradesh (Vidisha and Khandwa), Rajasthan (Hanumangarh and Shi Ganganagar) and West Bengal (Jalpaiguri and Haldia).
|Eligibility:
|Students who are studying in Class 9-12. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their previous qualifying examinations. Annual family income must be less than INR 4 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 10,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/FUS2
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Shiksha ki Udaan Scholarship Program 2020-21
|Description:
|Samasta Microfinance Limited, an IIFL Group Company invites scholarship applications from Class 10 passed girl students of Bihar and Odisha to provide them with financial support for their higher secondary education. The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students coming from financially weaker sections of the society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for girls who are residents of Bihar and Odisha. They must be studying in Class 11. The applicants are required to have scored more than 60% marks in Class 10 board examination. The annual family income must be less than INR 3,00,000 (3 lakh) from all sources. Candidates who are currently Samasta Microfinance customers or prospects can also apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|INR 5,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/SKU1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Piaggio “Shiksha Se Samriddhi” Scholarship for Class 10th/12th Passed (Diploma) Students 2020-21
|Description:
|Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three wheeler community who have passed Class 10/12. The scholarship supports the study of students pursuing ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma courses.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for children/wards of Drivers/Owners of three wheeler community. The applicants must have passed Class 10/12 with at least 55% marks. They must be enrolled in an ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma course at a recognized institution in India. The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 3 lakh (3,00,000).
|Prizes & Rewards:
|80% of total fee reimbursement or maximum up to INR 20,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-11-2020
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/pe/PSD1