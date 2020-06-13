SHILPA KRISHNAN SHUKLA’S DOTS PREMIERES ONLINE – A REVIEW

Shilpa Krishnan Shukla is back again, even during these dire times of COVID19, when people are unable to leave their homes… With another feature film titled “DOTs”. This one is completely filmed remotely with artists from around the globe. At this point, we honestly must tell this to ourselves… nothing can stop this woman.

Shilpa Krishnan Shukla

Shilpa has written, produced and directed this film remotely. The film stars some prominent names from the Indian film industry like Shishir Sharma, Ahaana Krishna, Suman Nagarkar, Lalit Prabhakar, Saran Jith, Parna Pethe and Raaghav Ranganathan. Singapore based actors Sai Pogaru, Aiswarya Kumar and Aparna Pradeep also stars in the film.

Shilpa in her usual style portrays most of her female characters as the quintessential modern woman, by giving them characteristics completely opposite to orthodox feminine qualities. At the same time, the male characters deviate much from traditional male characteristics (including taking the lead in a conversation or branching into professions like farming the modern age).

Saran Jith surprised us all with a melody in the film. The movie which was shot across different countries and even rehearsed remotely, is certainly a milestone in terms of technical achievement through remote control.

Watch Movie here: