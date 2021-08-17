Singapore based independent filmmaker, Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s Malayalam – English short film, Smrisha, has had its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM) 2021, ahead of its OTT release worldwide. IFFM is one of the biggest Indian Film Festivals outside of India and Smrisha is the only Malayalam film in the short film category and the only film to have been chosen from Singapore. Other Malayalam films at the festival, all features, include The Great Indian Kitchen, Biriyani, Orange Marangalude Veedu and Sathoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam. The festival, known for its scale and glamour, also features Bollywood and commercial biggies such as Sherni and Soorarai Pottru.

Smrisha, a 30 min long short, starring award winning child artiste Eka Shukla and debutante Vinita Venugopal centres around a tug of war between dreams and duty in an interesting and fairly unique premise.

The micro-budget film, made with an all-women technical crew, was written, directed, shot and edited by Shilpa under the banner of Black Dabba Productions that she co-owns with her husband, Shivanu Shukla.

The multi-hyphenate Shilpa, who also pursues a career as Marketing Director in a reputed global healthcare company, was chosen as the Global Winner for the Zee5 Global Content Festival for her films Dots, [email protected] and Tashi last year.

Prior to its premiere at IFFM, Smrisha had scooped up several awards for best film and best direction in virtual international film festivals such as 7th Art International Film Festival and the Mokkho International Film Festival. Eka Shukla, who recently won hearts through her nuanced performance in Mini directed by Uma Kalyani, picked up several awards in the Best Actress category for Smrisha in the Tagore Int. Film Festival, White Unicorn International Film Festival, L’age d’Or International Arthouse Film Festival and Mokkho International Film Festival. Her co-actor Vinita Venugopal has also received Best Actress Recognitions in the Golden Sparrow, Calcutta Cult and White Unicorn International Film Festivals.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021, is being held in cinemas and online from 15th to 30th of August, and will see shorts, features and documentary films in various Indian languages being shown through Australia.

Trailer: