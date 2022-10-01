Show time in Guwahati

The second match of the T20I Series between India and South Africa will be played at Baraspati stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

From the statement released by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), the stage is all set for the key tussle between the two heavyweights in front of a packed stadium on “Gandhi Jayanti”, with all tickets sold out.

Weather forecast for the match is also expected to be mostly clear.

India lead the three match T20 Series by 1-0 after a comprehensive 8 wicket victory in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

For Team India, the battle would be about continuing the winning streak. The host is having the momentum with a thumping win in the first match and will look to seal the series in this match. They are eager to register a back to back series win on Sunday. The morale of the host team is high with the top order in impressive form.

On the other hand, the Proteas top order’s job is cut- out prior to the T20 World cup. In the bowling department, on the South African seamers showcased their class on a spicy Thiruvananthapuram pitch.

It’s a do or die battle for the visitors in Guwahati.

Not many changes are expected in both teams for the match. The pitch is expected to be a belter and the spinners may come handy.

Fingers crossed… Hoping for a spectacular match.

PS: India are yet to win a bilateral series at home against the South African team. Could the “Bumrah Syndrome” play a role in the game?