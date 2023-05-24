Singapore Pooram 2023: A Spectacular Indian Cultural Carnival

Singapore, May 24, 2023 – The much-anticipated Singapore Pooram 2023, a grand Indian cultural carnival, is set to captivate audiences on May 28th. In a press meet held today at the Indian Heritage Centre, representatives of various Indian organizations, associations, and media outlets gathered to gain insights into the event’s preparations and highlights.

One of the intriguing questions raised during the press meet was why the robotic elephants used in the Pooram were not made in Singapore. The committee explained that connecting the right experts and meeting the required timeframe posed significant challenges. Moreover, the storage and maintenance costs of the robotic elephants exceeded the shipping costs, resulting in their return after the event.

Addressing concerns about emergency response and safety, the committee assured attendees that the necessary preparations had been made. The Emergency Response Team, in collaboration with organizations such as the Red Cross and SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force), stands ready to ensure the well-being of participants and visitors. Rain or shine, the event will proceed, and tents have been arranged to provide shelter in the case of inclement weather.

Responding to queries from Pravasi Express about funding, the committee clarified that the Singapore Pooram 2023 is a 100% self-funded program. Revenue is generated through the participation of shops, ticket sales, and sponsors who have extended their support to make this cultural extravaganza a reality.

When asked about the integration of pan-Indian cultural organizations into the Pooram, the committee highlighted their efforts to onboard all Indian cultural organizations. The event will culminate in a spectacular Mega Finale featuring multi-racial and multi-cultural performances, showcasing the diverse tapestry of Indian culture.

Notably, while many prominent organizations were acknowledged during the press meet, the committee did not mention Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam or SKKN, though SKKN’s support has played a significant role in ensuring the event’s successful execution.

As the Singapore Pooram 2023 approaches, anticipation builds among residents and visitors alike for an extraordinary celebration of Indian culture. With its self-funded approach, robust emergency response measures, and integration of pan-Indian cultural organizations, this cultural carnival promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.