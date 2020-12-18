Eka Shukla, of short film “Mini”, won the Best Child Actor award at the Ahmedabad International Children’s Film Festival (AICFF) 2020. “Mini” is directed by debutant Uma Kalyani and shot by debutant DOP Remya Warrier. The 7-minute film follows the little adventures in a child’s world as she pursues her passion to solve mysteries.



Eka, who recently turned 8, is a student of Global Indian International School, Punggol campus in Singapore. She is the daughter of Shilpa Krishnan Shukla and Shivanu Shukla, originally from Kerala and Kanpur in India, respectively.



The Ahmedabad International Children’s Film Festival is one of the few children centric film festivals in India. This year the festival chose 60 narrative films and 4 documentary films to be part of its official selection. Selected films will be screened virtually on 18th and 19th December on the AICFF YouTube channel.



Screening details for “Mini” is as below:

Date: Friday, 18th December 2020

Time: 1:20 PM (IST), 3:50 PM (SGT) – single screening only

Duration : 7 mins

Link: https://youtu.be/UvcdSY0XclI (link goes live at the above time)



“Mini” is produced by Black Dabba Productions and the Navya Project, two initiatives collaborating to produce eight short films, introducing eight debut Directors, seven of them from Singapore. Apart from Uma, the other debut Directors are Aditya Mazumdar (film: Neelambari), Balaraman Kunduvara (film: Navrasa), Charan Singh (film: Dost), Gautam Marathe (film: Butterflies), Sai Pogaru (film: Dad), Viral Patel (film : Aerogrammes) and Mathew Jenif Joseph (film: Vesta, released).



Black Dabba Productions by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla and Shivanu Shukla aimto promote minimalist / zero-budget filmmaking and The Navya Project by Mansi Maheshwari Patel and Viral Patel aims to connect emerging artists with new audiences.