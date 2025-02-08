Soorya Singapore Presents ‘Sopana Nrityam’: A Divine Confluence of Sopanam Music and Mohiniyattam

Singapore: Soorya Singapore, an esteemed cultural organization dedicated to the promotion of Indian classical arts, is set to present Sopana Nrityam, an enchanting performance that seamlessly blends the sacred melodies of Sopanam Sangeetham with the elegant grace of Mohiniyattam. This cultural extravaganza will take place on Saturday, 15th February, at 7:00 PM in the Wedding Hall of Sri Siva-Krishna Temple, located at 31 Marsiling Rise, Singapore 739127. The event is open to the public with free admission.

A Celebration of Sacred Art Forms

This unique performance is being held as part of the Maha Kumbabhishekam celebrations of Sri Siva-Krishna Temple, a significant event in the temple’s spiritual calendar. Rooted in Kerala’s rich traditions, Sopanam Sangeetham is a devotional musical form often associated with temple rituals, while Mohiniyattam, known for its lyrical beauty, narrates divine and poetic expressions through dance. The amalgamation of these two sacred art forms offers an immersive and divine cultural experience.

Renowned Artistes to Grace the Stage

The evening will feature renowned guest artistes from India, including Kalamandalam Shri Sathyanarayanan N. (Vocal: Sopanam Sangeetham) and Kalamandalam Sreeja R. Krishnan (Mohiniyattam), who will lead the performance. Complementing their artistry will be Singapore-based percussionists Harish Vellayudhan on the Edakka and Mahesh Parameswaran on the Maddalam and Mridangam.

Additionally, a talented ensemble of local Mohiniyattam dancers—Haritha Haridas, Malavika Shaji, Priya Ramakrishnan, and Swapna Venugopal—will join the performance, further enhancing the visual and rhythmic beauty of the presentation.

Concept and Coordination

The event is conceptualized and coordinated by Dr. Chitra Krishnakumar, the driving force behind Soorya Singapore’s cultural initiatives. With a vision to bring India’s classical traditions to a wider audience, Soorya Singapore continues to enrich Singapore’s cultural landscape through its meticulously curated events.

An Invitation to Experience Tradition and Devotion

Soorya Singapore cordially invites art lovers, devotees, and connoisseurs of Indian classical dance and music to witness this divine confluence of melody and movement. The performance promises to be an evening of profound spiritual and artistic resonance, offering the audience a rare opportunity to experience the sublime synergy of two cherished Indian art forms in a sacred setting.

For more information, please contact Soorya Singapore. Let the rhythms of Sopanam Sangeetham and the fluid grace of Mohiniyattam transport you into a realm of devotion and artistry.