Sopana Nrityam on 30th August

This presentation is on Fri, 30th August. This is performed as part of Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrations of Sri Krishnan Temple at 152 Waterloo Street.

Sopana Nrityam, isthe name created for the performance title for this presentation and is not the name of any genre of dance. The performance is basically a blending of Mohiniyattam dance to Sopana Sangeetam. It is first time of such a presentation in Singapore.

Sopanam is a style of singing devotional, sacred music that is unique to Kerala. It has developed as a classical style based on the singing of the Ashtapadi of Jayadeva. The steps to the inner shrine of a Kerala temple are called Sopanam. Usually the temple musician stands at the left side of the steps, playing the Edakka (an hour glass shaped percussion instrument) and singing devotional songs for the devotees while the temple priest does the prayer rituals of the God or Goddess. Because the only accompanying instrument is the drum, special importance is given to the respective beat or talam.

Mohiniyattam, is one of the eight classical dances of India that developed and remains popular in the state of Kerala. Mohiniyattam dance gets its name from the word Mohini – a mythical enchantress avatar of the Hindu God Vishnu, who helps the good prevail over evil by engaging her feminine charms.

So in this presentation an Ashtapadi and few other Kritis have been chosen to be sung in Sopanam style and will be rendered by Guru Nishant TP who is a senior vocal tutor from the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society. Ramith Ramesh, Koodiyattam exponent, will accompany the singer on the Edakka. The dancers are Haritha Haridas and group, Suma Parameswaran and Swapna Venugopal. And concept and coordination is by Dr Chitra Krishnakumar.

Date: Fri, 30th August

Time: 8.15 to 9 pm

Venue: Sri Krishnan Temple, 152 Waterloo Street, Singapore 187961

The programme is Free Admission and will be presented inside the Temple.