Spotlight on iNDBOX FILM FESTIVAL – A Historic First for Singapore’s Indian Cinema

Singapore – As the island nation gears up to celebrate its 60th anniversary, a groundbreaking cultural event is set to make history: the iNDBOX FILM FESTIVAL (iBFF), the world’s first-ever film festival dedicated exclusively to Indian cinema made by Singaporean filmmakers.

Organised by the Singapore Indian Theatre and Film Explorers (SITFE), the three-day festival will run from August 15 (Friday) to August 17 (Sunday), 2025, in honour of Singapore’s National Day month and the spirit of gotong-royong — the communal spirit that has long underpinned the nation’s progress.

The iBFF is not just another film showcase — it is a cultural milestone. In a country defined by its diversity, this festival shines a spotlight on the Indian voices that have helped shape Singapore’s multicultural narrative. By giving centre stage to local Indian storytellers, the event aims to preserve, celebrate, and elevate their cinematic contributions in a way that is both timely and timeless.

A First-of-Its-Kind Celebration

The inaugural edition of iBFF promises a vibrant mix of indoor and outdoor screenings, alongside interactive talks, hands-on masterclasses, film workshops, and panel discussions featuring veteran filmmakers, emerging talents, and scholars. Whether you’re a film buff, aspiring filmmaker, or simply a curious citizen, there’s something for everyone.

“This is more than a film festival,” said a SITFE spokesperson. “It is a cultural movement — a platform to tell our stories, honour our roots, and foster inter-cultural understanding through the lens of cinema.”

Building Bridges, One Frame at a Time

By focusing on Indian cinema from Singapore, iBFF not only carves out a space for niche narratives but also champions collaborative storytelling as a means to foster national unity — echoing the legacy of Singapore’s pioneer generation.

“This festival is about legacy and future,” added one of the festival organisers. “We are documenting our presence, voice, and imagination for future generations — preserving what it means to be Indian in Singapore through the universal language of film.”

Ticketing & Access

Public engagement is at the heart of this initiative. Ticket prices are affordable to ensure inclusivity:

🎬 Film Screenings: S$10 – S$15

🗣️ Talks: S$10

🧠 Workshops & Demonstrations: S$20 – S$25

🎙️ Panel Discussions: Entry by Donation

🎟️ Tickets are available at: Eventbrite – iBFF 2025

Why It Matters

As Singapore continues to embrace innovation and inclusivity, iBFF provides a crucial reminder: culture must be created, curated, and carried forward. By uplifting minority voices within the nation’s film ecosystem, the festival plays a vital role in shaping the next chapter of Singapore’s cultural story.

With support from the wider community, SITFE envisions iBFF becoming a permanent fixture in Singapore’s arts calendar — a torchbearer for diverse storytelling and a beacon for cinematic excellence rooted in local heritage.

Mark your calendars for August 15–17, 2025, and be part of this cinematic revolution. Because when stories from the heart of Singapore’s Indian community take centre stage, we all win.

For interviews, partnerships, or media passes, please contact the iBFF team through their official channels.