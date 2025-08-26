Sri Lankan court grants bail to ex-president Wickremesinghe in graft case, next hearing in Oct

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to former president Ranil Wickremesinghe in a case relating to alleged misuse of state funds.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered that the 76-year-old leader be released on bail with three sureties of LKR 5 million each.

Wickremesinghe joined the proceedings virtually from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

His lawyers cited deteriorating health conditions, seeking his release on bail, while state attorneys opposed the plea and argued that he should remain in remand custody until the trial concludes.

The case will be taken up again at the end of October, the court said.

President’s Counsel Thilak Marapana, Anuja Premaratne, Upul Jayasuriya and Ali Sabry appeared on behalf of Wickremesinghe, while Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris represented the Attorney General.

Submitting Wickremesinghe’s medical reports, Premaratne told the court that three of the four main arteries of the 75-year-old former president’s heart were blocked, his heart tissues had suffered necrosis, and he was also battling a lung infection along with long-standing diabetes.

A cardiac specialist briefed the court in detail on his health condition.

“By mere appearance, one cannot notice that such serious medical conditions exist,” Premaratne said.

The court proceedings took place amid a heavy security cordon around the Fort Magistrate’s Court. Hundreds of opposition