Tata Mumbai Marathon announces Tiger Shroff as Face of the Event

Chennai: Procam International, pioneers of distances running events in India, announced Tiger Shroff as the face of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Asia’s most prestigious marathon will witness over 50,000 people take a step forward in an event that has become the largest showcase of people, pushing boundaries of the human spirit. The 17th edition of the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday 19th January 2020.

No youth icon in the country embodies the fitness ethic better than Tiger Shroff and no one connects to a young audience better. The coming together of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and Tiger Shroff is the coming together of purpose and image.

As a Bollywood star that has broken the mould, reached for the stars and yet is firmly grounded. His journey is rooted in the belief that tomorrow is not just about another twenty-four hours, but another opportunity to raise the bar and to push oneself. In short, an ethos of #BeBetter. And that’s what the Tata Mumbai Marathon is all about.

In addition to a campaign capturing his emotions connected to the event “Tiger, in his own inimitable style will kick-off a digital initiative, Tiger Tracks”. An initiative which will inspire people to join in and follow the tracks made by him.

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International said, “Sport has the ability to both inspire and ignite change and the Tata Mumbai Marathon, over the last 17 years, has not just inspired a nation to run, but has had an overall positive impact on society. We are delighted to have Tiger Shroff on board, as there is no better coming together of what the event & Tiger stand for. It is the coming together of purpose & the power of the human spirit.”

Tiger Shroff, Face of the Event, said “The Tata Mumbai Marathon is an event that is very close to my heart. I have fond memories of participating in the first ever edition of the Dream Run. So, today when I see people training for their run at various locations in the city through the year, it is heartening to see so many people make a change for the better. I am very excited to be the face of Asia’s most iconic and prestigious event and I look forward to Mumbai transform itself on race day.

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 – Race registration Information

Registrations for the Full Marathon, Half Marathon & Open 10K have closed. Registrations for the Senior Citizens’ Run & the Champions with Disability categories are open till 29th November 2019, or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier. Registration for the popular Dream Run have commenced and will be open till 22nd November 2019 or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

For registration & event information log onto: tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in