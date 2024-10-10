The Titan of Indian Industry, Ratan Tata, Passes Away

Mumbai, India – Ratan Naval Tata, the visionary former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away in a Mumbai Hospital on 8 October, 2024 at the age of 86. Known for his visionary leadership and philanthropic endeavors, Tata was a towering figure in Indian business and society.

A member of the prominent Tata family, Ratan Tata began his career at Tata Sons in 1962, as an assistant in Tata Industries. He rose to the top after 29 years to become the Chairman of the Tata Group in 1991, and ran the conglomerate founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012.

Under his stewardship, the group expanded rapidly into industries such as telecoms, steel and automotive and made several bold acquisitions. In an interesting role reversal in 2004, Tata Group, an Indian company, having acquired eminent British automobile brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, found itself cast as reverse colonialists. Ratan Tata’s leadership also saw Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rise to global prominence. In 2008, Tata launched the Tata Nano, priced at Rs 1 lakh, fulfilling the promise of creating India’s most affordable car. Ratan Tata returned briefly as interim chairman in 2016. After stepping down, he was given the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.

Beyond his business acumen, Ratan Tata was renowned for his philanthropic work. Over 65 per cent of his shares in Tata Sons go to charitable causes. He established the Tata Trusts, one of India’s largest philanthropic organizations, which has made significant contributions to education, healthcare and social development. Mr Tata was also a strong advocate for sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility.

Despite his high-profile career, Ratan Tata lived a simple life. He was unmarried, resided in a modest home in Mumbai and drove a Tata sedan. Even after retirement, Mr Tata remained a popular figure on social media, with his heartfelt posts about animal rights and appeals to Indian citizens. With over 13 million followers on X and 10 million on Instagram, he was the ‘most followed entrepreneur’ in India, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2023.

Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and philanthropic spirit have left an indelible mark on India and the world. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come and Indian business will always bear the imprint of the Titan, Ratan Tata.