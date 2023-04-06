“The Wheel” – Review

Recently, I watched the movie “The Wheel” and I have to say, it was a pleasant surprise. I must congratulate the film’s team and SKFF for creating such an impressive film during the Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore.

To be honest, I went to watch the movie with minimal expectations given my past experiences with the “Indie short films & feature films” that were released in Singapore in recent years, which were lacking production qualities. However, this movie surpassed all my expectations in terms of technical aspects, acting, and direction.

The movie follows the story of Aadi, a lonely man living in Singapore. Despite having a successful career and material wealth, Aadi feels empty and unfulfilled. Aadi stumbles upon the Butterfly Dream philosophy, which resonates deeply with him and makes him question his existence. As Aadi’s life delves deeper into this philosophy, he feels increasingly disconnected from the world around him, and his efforts to meaningfully connect with others lead him to see the people in his life as mere illusions. He struggles to find his place in the world.

Throughout the film, we see Aadi grappling with big questions about the nature of existence, the meaning of life, and the role of human connection. The film’s haunting background score perfectly captures the sense of isolation and loneliness that Aadi experiences as he tries to make sense of his place in the world. The initial three minutes of the movie were slow, but once the background score kicked in, the movie took on to a different level. It’s a great reminder of how a background score can elevate the story telling.

This film is not giving away any ideas and open for interpretations. To me, never really comes to a realization or has a breakthrough, even after he reaches home. For him, it’s another usual day. He may be living in a dream or illusion as the director leaves it up to the viewers to interpret this part of the film.

Director of the film, The Wheel- Rajith Mohan

I must say, the lead actors Aadi (played by Gibu), Shankar (played by Jayaram), and Venus (played by Neha) delivered some exceptional performances. I am also thanking Aneesha Reihana of UB Films along with Rajesh Kumar and Gangadharan Kunnon from SKKN, who supported this initiative.

I also want to highlight the visualization and usage of Singapore’s CBD, stitched in to the story. I have never seen Singapore CBD with such a panoramic view in any of the movies! The frames set by the writer/director Rajith Mohan were remarkable and deserves applause.

I would strongly recommend watching “The Wheel” as it’s a thought-provoking film that explores complex philosophical concepts with intelligence and nuance. Aadi’s journey is a poignant reminder that we are all searching for meaning and connection in our lives.