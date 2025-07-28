Trailer of Malayalam Horror-Comedy Sumathi Valavu Released

Thiruvananthapuram: The official trailer of Sumathi Valavu, a Malayalam horror-comedy rooted in folklore and local legend, was released online this week. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and scripted by Abhilash Pillai, the film promises a unique blend of satire, suspense, and the supernatural.

Starring Arjun Ashokan, Malavika Manoj, Sidharth Bharathan, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, and Sshivada, Sumathi Valavu draws inspiration from a decades-old legend surrounding a village in Mylamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, where the ghost of a pregnant woman is believed to linger following a mysterious death in the 1950s.

The trailer, released on YouTube, offers glimpses of atmospheric storytelling underscored by Ranjin Raj’s haunting score. Rich in local flavour and punctuated with dark humour, the film appears to tread new ground in Malayalam cinema’s treatment of horror and folklore.

Produced under the banner of Cheers Entertainments, the film is expected to hit theatres on August 1, 2025, as per industry sources.

Sumathi Valavu follows in the recent trend of Malayalam films experimenting with genre, merging rooted narratives with stylised treatment aimed at both mass and critical appeal.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/BdSgJv7nsTE