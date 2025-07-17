UK To Lower Voting Age To 16 In Landmark Electoral Reform

Washington: The British government is planning to lower the voting age to 16 by the next general election– a major overhaul of the country’s democratic system. The Prime Minister Kair Starmer government said the proposed changes, which are still subject to parliamentary approval, are aimed at bringing more fairness for 16 and 17-year-olds, many of whom already work or are serving in the military.

The proposal would align voting rights across the UK with Scotland and Wales, where younger voters already participate in devolved elections.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy,” Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said in a statement.

The reforms would also expand acceptable voter ID to include UK-issued bank cards and digital formats of existing IDs, such as driving licenses and Veteran Cards, so that more people can exercise their democratic right.

To tackle foreign interference and abuse of candidates, the government said it is also planning to tighten rules on political donations, including checks on contributions over 500 pounds ($670) from unincorporated associations and closing loopholes used by shell companies.

The package appears to be taking steps towards encouraging more voter registration after the 2024 general elections had a voter turnout of 59.7 per cent, the lowest at a general election since 2001, according to a parliamentary report.

According to the House of Commons library, research from countries that have lowered the voting age to 16 shows it has had no impact on election outcomes, and that 16-year-olds were more likely to vote than those first eligible at 18.

Labour, whose popularity has fallen sharply in government after being elected by a landslide a year ago, had said it would lower the voting age if elected.