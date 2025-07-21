V S Achuthanandan dies at 101; Kerala Guv, CM Vijayan among those who pay tribute

Thiruvananthapuram: People from various walks of life and across political ideologies condoled the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan (101), who passed away at a private hospital here on Monday.

While Left party leaders and activists reminisced about the influence of “Comrade VS” in shaping their political lives and ideologies, his political opponents praised his uncompromising stance against corruption, his rare Communist values, and the friendships he maintained beyond politics.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar described Achuthanandan as a “towering figure” in Indian politics and a stalwart of the Communist movement.

His demise marks the end of an era in India’s Leftist political history, he said in a condolence message.

“From humble beginnings, he rose to top through hard work, integrity, simplicity, and a lifelong commitment to the marginalised. His contributions to public life and the Left movement will always be remembered with deep respect,” Arlekar said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a detailed condolence message, noted that Achuthanandan was a symbol of a vibrant tradition of struggle, extraordinary determination, and an uncompromising fighting spirit.

He said Achuthanandan’s century-long life—during which he stood with ordinary people and took up their concerns—is inextricably linked with the modern history of Kerala.

“VS’s contributions to leading the Kerala government, the CPI(M), the Left Democratic Front, and the opposition at various stages are unparalleled,” he said.

The CM added that the demise of VS marks the end of an era and has caused a significant loss to the party, as well as to the revolutionary, democratic, and progressive movements.

Senior CPI(M) leaders and ministers, including K N Balagopal, V Sivankutty, and P Rajeeve, along with Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, were among those who offered their condolences soon after Achuthanandan’s death was officially confirmed.

In a statement, Sivankutty said that the life of Achuthanandan was synonymous with relentless struggles and agitations.

“Achuthanandan fought for the poor, the destitute, and the marginalised,” he said.

Satheesan stated that while there had been times when he had political clashes with VS, the Marxist veteran never displayed personal animosity or discomfort.

“He became the chief minister of Kerala by earning immense public support. VS had limitations as chief minister, but he never allowed those limitations to hold him back,” he said in a statement.

Satheesan also recalled how Achuthanandan led various agitations for environmental conservation and stood firmly with protests against water exploitation.

Speaking to reporters in Malappuram, Thangal said Achuthanandan was an exceptional Communist who upheld his Leftist ideology and values even after assuming the chief minister’s post.

“As both an opposition leader and a chief minister, Achuthanandan always worked closely with ordinary people. We had political differences with him, but as a Communist leader, he was someone who earned universal respect,” Thangal said.

IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty also noted that VS had never compromised on the Communist ideology he embraced as a labourer, and that he continued to practise those principles even while serving as chief minister.