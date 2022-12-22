Varnam 2022 Art Exhibition on 23-26th December

Singapore: If you love art, indulge yourself and enjoy exquisite paintings by thirty-two artists from Indian diaspora in Singapore from Friday, 23rd Dec to Monday, 26th Dec 2022 at Varnam 2022 art exhibition, Visual Arts Gallery, Dhoby Ghaut.

‘Varnam 2022′, an Art exhibition by Malayalee Association to features 32 artists showcasing 2 to 4 paintings each in various media – pencil, pen, pastels, oil, acrylic, watercolour and mixed media.

The exhibition is one of the initiatives of SMA to encourage art and culture and provides a platform for artists in the community to showcase their talents. A well-received event by art enthusiasts this year is its 9th Edition.

There will be demonstrations by artists throughout the 4 days – watch this space for more updates. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Venue: Visual Arts Gallery, Dhoby Ghaut

Exhibition Dates and Timings: