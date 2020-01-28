28 Jan 2020, 1640 : Visitors who have been in Hubei over the last 14 days or have passports issued in Hubei will be barred from entering or transiting in Singapore from noon on Wednesday, 29th January.

28 Jan 2020, 1630 : Singapore confirm its 6th and 7th case. A 56-year-old man and 35-year-old man from Wuhan respectively. One lived with his family at their home at Pasir Ris Grove, while the other stayed at Marina Bay Sands.

27 Jan 2020 :Singapore imposes a 14 days leave of absence for those working in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China in the last 14 days. Singapore confirms a fifth case, a 56 year old Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan on 18 January

25 Jan 2020: Singapore confirmed their fourth case

24 Jan 2020 :Singapore confirmed its second and third cases

23 Jan 2020 : Singapore reported its first laboratory-confirmed case, a 66-year-old man from China. Scoot cancelled flights to Wuhan between 23 and 26 January over the virus outbreak, after a lockdown was imposed.

22 Jan 2020 : The Chinese government announced a quarantine until further notice, cancelling outgoing flights and trains from Wuhan, and suspending public transportation in Wuhan, effective 23rd Jan

21 Jan 2020 : Confirmed cases were reported in several new locations in China. Zhejiang province and Tianjin reported five and two laboratory-confirmed cases, respectively

15 Jan 2020 : A second death occurred in a 69-year-old man in China on 15 January, The WHO published a protocol on diagnostic testing for 2019-nCoV, developed by a virology team from Charité Hospital

13 Jan 2020 : Thailand witnessed the first confirmed case of 2019-nCoV, the first outside China

9 Jan 2020: The first death from the virus occurred in a 61-year-old man who was a regular customer at the market.

5 Jan 2020 : The number of suspected cases reached 59 with seven in a critical condition

3 Jan 2020 : Singapore began screening passengers at Changi Airport

2 Jan 2020 : 41 admitted hospital patients were identified as laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection in Wuhan

1 Jan 2020 : Hunan Seafood Wholesale Market, the source of the initial pneumonia cases, was closed for cleaning and disinfection

31 Dec 2019 : 27 people with pneumonia of unknown cause were reported to the WHO by China