Young Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack remembered for cheer, dedication

Kochi: Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the Indian Navy officer who lost his life in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam, was remembered by his colleagues as a cheerful and dedicated officer.

“Lt Narwal was always cheerful and deeply committed to his duties,” a Navy officer recalled.

The 26-year-old, a native of Haryana, had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one and a half years after joining the Navy in 2022, officials said.

He had recently gotten married, with the wedding held on April 16 and the reception three days later.

Though stationed in Kochi, Narwal was on leave and vacationing in Kashmir when he was fatally shot in the attack.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and all personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell victim to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam,” the Navy spokesperson said in a post on ‘X’.