Youth kills six family members and makes shocking murder confession before police

Thiruvananthapuram | Kerala Police on Monday launched an investigation after a 23-year-old man appeared at the Venjarammoodu police station in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, confessing that he had killed six people, including his brother and grandmother.

While the police confirmed three deaths, they are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths, as the incident allegedly occurred in different locations. The youth has been identified as Aphan and police took him to hospital on suspicion of him consuming poison.