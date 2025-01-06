🎶 DEVA LIVE IN CONCERT – SINGAPORE: A Musical Spectacle You Cannot Miss! 🎶

Get ready for a night of pure magic as the legendary Tamil music composer, Thenisai Thendral Deva, graces Singapore with his first-ever live performance! “Deva Innisai Saaral”, a grand musical extravaganza, promises an evening of unforgettable melodies, iconic gaana beats, and electrifying kuthu rhythms that have shaped Tamil music history.

📅 Date: 28th January 2025

🕕 Time: 6:00 PM

📍 Venue: The Star Theatre, Singapore

Brought to you by 8 Point Entertainment – Singapore, this one-of-a-kind concert will feature a stellar lineup of playback singers who have brought Deva’s compositions to life on the silver screen:

🎤 Mano

🎤 Anuradha Sriram

🎤 Krishnaraj (Thanjavuru Mannu Eduthu fame)

🎤 Ajay Krishna

🎤 Sruthi

🎤 Akshaya

🎤 Devu

Special Highlights of the Evening

✨ Tailored Performances: Experience a handpicked setlist crafted exclusively for the Singapore audience, blending nostalgia with high-energy beats.

✨ Non-Stop Entertainment: Immerse yourself in a seamless musical journey of soulful melodies, vibrant gaana, and pulsating kuthu numbers that will keep you on your feet.

✨ Festive Cheer: Coinciding with Chinese New Year Eve, this concert is the perfect start to your holiday celebrations with family and friends.

Tickets & Special Offers

🎟 Tickets Are Selling Fast!

💸 Bulk Booking Bonus: Get a 10% discount on group ticket purchases.

👉 Book Now: bookmyshow.com.sg

📞 For Bulk Bookings and Assistance: Contact Mr. Prakash at 84987851

Be Part of the Magic!

Join us for an evening of rhythm, nostalgia, and musical brilliance as Deva takes the stage for his iconic live concert in Singapore. Let’s celebrate the legacy of a maestro who redefined Tamil music with his timeless hits!

Grab your tickets today and be part of this unforgettable celebration. See you there! 🎶✨