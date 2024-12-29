Monsoon Masala – A New Culinary Gem from Paradise Biryani

Singapore: The management of the renowned Kerala restaurant Paradise Biryani has launched an exciting new dining destination, Monsoon Masala, located near Mustafa Centre at 22 Sam Leong Road, Singapore. Monsoon Masala brings a fresh twist to Kerala cuisine by blending traditional flavors with a contemporary Arabian influence, as reflected in its tagline.

Soft-launched on 24th December, the restaurant was inaugurated by Paradise Biryani’s visionary leaders, Manaf Miyanath and Jaser Ali, who introduced the thoughtfully designed and tastefully decorated space.

“We’ve crafted a completely unique flavor profile for Monsoon Masala, setting it apart from the well-loved Paradise Biryani,” said Manaf Miyanath. “Our goal is to bring a fresh culinary experience to our patrons, and we hope Monsoon Masala will earn the same affection and support that Paradise Biryani has enjoyed over the years.”

A Culinary Adventure Awaits

Kerala Breakfast Delights: Start your day with nostalgic Kerala classics such as puttu, idiyappam, kallappam, uppumavu, thattil dosa, and porottas, paired with delectable combinations like beef varattiyathu, fish curry, beef roast, egg roast, payaru curry, and kadala curry.

For a modern twist, Monsoon Masala also offers Arabian breakfast options like grilled sausages with eggs and sliced bread, ensuring something for everyone. These breakfast items are available all day!

Signature Biryanis: Biryanis remain a highlight at Monsoon Masala, with specially crafted recipes under the “Monsoon” brand. Varieties include vegetarian, egg, chicken, mutton, fish, and prawn biryanis, offering unique flavors designed to set the restaurant apart.

Traditional Kerala Meals and Arabian Delights: For lunch and dinner, enjoy authentic Kerala-style meals and an array of mandi dishes, including the flavorful Al Faham preparations.

Arabian Fusion Fare: The menu caters to diners who enjoy a blend of flavors, with fusion offerings like grills, tortillas, burgers, sandwiches, and porotta rolls.

Snacks and Beverages: Monsoon Masala also celebrates the joy of Kerala snacks, offering favorites like pazham pori, sughiyan, and irachi pathiri. The extensive beverage menu includes fresh juices, faloodas, mocktails, smoothies, dry fruit/ice cream milkshakes, and a Tea and Hot Drinks section with comforting other options.

A Heaven for Food Lovers: With its wide-ranging menu, warm ambiance, and innovative dishes, Monsoon Masala promises to be a paradise for food enthusiasts. Whether you’re craving the rich flavors of Kerala or seeking a touch of modern fusion, this restaurant offers a journey through culinary traditions and memories.

Visit Monsoon Masala Today!

📍 22 Sam Leong Road, Near Mustafa Centre, Little India, Singapore – 207913

🕒 Open Daily