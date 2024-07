ആമയിഴഞ്ചാൻ തോട്ടില്‍ വീണ് മരിച്ച ജോയിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം സംസ്കരിച്ചു

'Thangalaan' is the highly anticipated film by Chiyaan Vikram, directed by Pa Ranjith. The trailer has been released, and the film is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. Set against the backdrop of Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields, the story revolves around a tribal leader's resistance against British colonial forces. Featuring a star-studded cast including Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Pasupathy, the film promises to be a historical action drama. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with A. Kishore Kumar as the cinematographer. 'Thangalaan' will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.