Mythili Roy is a trained classical dancer and has been dancing for many many years. Here is a fine actor, graceful dancer, warm hearted human and a lovely mother of two beautiful kids, making this beautiful song even more beautiful.. As always choreographed, recorded and edited in the safety of our own homes.

Original Track: Nadiye Nadiye Kadhal Nadiye

Movie: Rhythm Singer: Unni Menon

United By Dance Cover by Mythili Roy