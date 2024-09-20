Orchid Short Film Festival to Showcase Three Local Short Films on September 22

Singapore’s Carnival Cinemas on Beach Road will come alive on Sunday, September 22nd at 6 PM with the screening of three highly anticipated short films as part of the Orchid Short Film Festival. The event celebrates the work of local filmmakers, showcasing their talent and commitment to high-quality storytelling. With tickets priced at $12, audiences are invited to experience these compelling narratives produced by Singapore-based talents and shot across diverse locations in India.

Among the films featured, two are produced by Makers Club Films, led by Biju Kurup, while the third, “Nandini,” is a creation of Orchid Films under the production of Reju Kumar. These films not only highlight the exceptional production quality of Singaporean filmmakers but also offer an exciting platform for local talent to shine in cinema.

Featured Films:

1. Meendumoru Kaadhal

Directed by Kenin Keilson and produced by Cinephile Carnivals and Makers Club Films, “Meendumoru Kaadhal” is an emotional tale of love, loss, and reconciliation. The film follows Gautham, a Tamil film director, and his wife Lekha, who, strained by Gautham’s career demands, are on the verge of divorce. As they confront their decision, a suspenseful twist unfolds, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Director of Photography : Venu Sasidharan Lekha

: Venu Sasidharan Lekha Editor : Shyam Sasidharan

: Shyam Sasidharan Main Cast: Biju Kurup, Dayyana Hameed, Akhil Varghese, Krishna Prakash

2. Nandini

“Nandini,” directed by Binoop Visweswaran and produced by Reju Kumar of Orchid Films, transports viewers to a mystical village in Northern Kerala. The film centers on a young dance teacher, Nandini, who becomes entangled in a clash between traditional beliefs and rationality. With stunning visuals and a supernatural twist, “Nandini” explores how cultural conflicts blur the lines between myth and reality.

Story & Concept : Raj Vimal Dev & Binoop Visweswaran

: Raj Vimal Dev & Binoop Visweswaran Director of Photography : Raj Vimal Dev

: Raj Vimal Dev Editor : Nikhil Venu

: Nikhil Venu Main Cast: Vandhana A K, Bibin Reradev, Viju Kodungallur, Biju Kurup, Avinash Chandran

3. Antony

The third film, “Antony,” directed by Aswath Lenin in his debut, is a touching portrayal of a single father’s journey, led by actor Biju Kurup. The film features seasoned actors including Chembil Ashokan, Nikhil Ranji Panicker, and Dileep Ponnani, along with fresh faces like Swarna Saju and baby Christa. The film’s powerful narrative is brought to life by Akhil Xavier’s cinematography, Shalom Benny’s music, and Arjun Prakash’s editing.

Chief Associate Director : Jithu Satheehan

: Jithu Satheehan Production Controller: Sreeram K.S

This screening offers a unique opportunity for audiences to witness a new wave of Singapore-based filmmakers showcasing their creativity, enriched by cross-cultural influences. Don’t miss out on this cinematic experience. For more information or to secure your tickets, contact +65-9105 4102