Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Singapore for Strategic Discussions and Strengthened Ties

Singapore, September 6, 2024 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Singapore for his fifth official visit to the city-state, following his trip to Brunei. The visit, at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, marks a significant step in deepening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, K. Shanmugam, at the airport. The Indian diaspora in Singapore also extended a grand welcome at his hotel, underscoring the strong ties and vibrant community present in the city-state.

In a gesture of hospitality and strategic partnership, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hosted a dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. During his visit, Modi had several significant meetings, including with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Additionally, a lunch hosted by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong provided an opportunity for Modi to praise Lee for his contributions to the development of the bilateral relationship. Modi also addressed CEOs of leading Singaporean companies, with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Home Affairs & Law K. Shanmugam in attendance..

During the visit, Prime Minister Wong and Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions on a range of crucial issues, aimed at enhancing cooperation between India and Singapore. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations:

Health and Medicine Cooperation: A collaboration between India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Singapore’s Ministry of Health to strengthen ties in healthcare, focusing on public health, medical research, and best practices.

Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership: A collaboration between India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry to boost the development of the semiconductor ecosystem through joint manufacturing, research, and skill development.

Cooperation in Digital Technologies: An agreement between India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information to promote innovation in fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Educational Cooperation and Skills Development: A partnership between India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Singapore’s Ministry of Education to enhance educational exchanges and vocational training, focusing on skill upgrading programs.

A significant announcement during the visit was the establishment of the Thiruvalluvar Centre in Singapore, dedicated to promoting Tamil culture, literature, and the legacy of the renowned poet Thiruvalluvar, further strengthening cultural ties between India and Singapore. Additionally, an “Invest India” office will be set up in Singapore to facilitate investment flows and enhance business opportunities between the two nations, bolstering economic cooperation..

The discussions also touched upon regional and global issues, highlighting the strategic importance of India-Singapore relations in addressing both regional and international challenges.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit underscores the growing partnership between India and Singapore, with a focus on collaborative efforts to address global challenges and foster economic growth. The agreements and announcements made during this visit are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual benefits for both nations.