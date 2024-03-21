Suspended BSP Leader and Lok Sabha MP, Danish Ali, Joins Congress



Danish Ali, a Lok Sabha MP who faced suspension from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), officially joined the Congress on Wednesday in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This development occurred five days after Ali visited the residence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath in the national capital, seeking her ‘blessings’.

The grand old party is expected to nominate Ali as its candidate for the Amroha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, a seat that the Congress secured from the Samajwadi Party during their seat-sharing negotiations.

Last year, the BSP suspended Ali from the party on grounds of “anti-party activities.” This action followed his participation in walking out of Lok Sabha proceedings alongside other Opposition members to protest against the expulsion of TMC member Mahua Moitra.

