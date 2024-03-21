National Malayalam Talentime Returns in May 2024! Registration Now Open for Talented Participants

Singapore, March 21, 2024: After a hiatus, the eagerly awaited National Malayalam Talentime is poised to make a triumphant return this May, inviting talented individuals to display their skills and vie for esteemed titles. With registrations now officially underway for both the junior and open categories, aspiring performers across the nation are urged not to let this golden opportunity slip by.

Hosted by the esteemed Naval Base Kerala Library, Singapore, the event promises a stage for participants to showcase their diverse talents and unleash their creativity. Whether it’s singing, dancing, acting, or any other talent, the National Malayalam Talentime warmly embraces all forms of artistic expression.

The competition will feature two main categories: the junior category, tailored for budding talents within a specific age bracket, and the open category, catering to participants of all ages. Winners in each category stand not only to gain recognition for their exceptional abilities but also to seize the chance to win impressive prizes.

For the open category, the top performer will be awarded prizes worth more than $1000, while the champion of the junior category will take home prizes valued at more than $500. These prizes underscore the event’s commitment to celebrating and rewarding outstanding talent.

Registration for the National Malayalam Talentime is currently open, and interested participants can secure their spot by filling out the registration form available at the provided link: Registration Form. The deadline for registration is April 5th, 2024.

To ensure fairness and transparency, auditions will be held on April 6th, 2024, at the Rythms Aesthetic Society, located at 3C Gambas Cres, Nordcom One, Singapore 757091. Further details regarding the audition process can be found in the accompanying infographic.

This revival of the National Malayalam Talentime promises to be an unforgettable event, bringing together talent from all corners of the nation. It’s an opportunity for participants not only to showcase their abilities but also to connect with fellow artists and enthusiasts, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

For more information and updates regarding the National Malayalam Talentime, participants and enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned to the official channels of the Naval Base Kerala Library and the event’s social media platforms.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to be part of a celebration of talent and creativity. Register now and let your talents shine!