Indian High Commission Launches Indian Film Festival 2025 to Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Singapore

Singapore, 24 January 2025 – The Indian High Commission in Singapore has unveiled the Indian Film Festival 2025, marking the commencement of celebrations for 60 years of strong diplomatic ties between India and Singapore. The festival promises a cinematic feast, with 18 carefully curated films set to be screened over six weekends, beginning on 24 January 2025.

The event aims to celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of Indian cinema while fostering cultural exchange and appreciation between the two nations. From timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, the festival will showcase a wide array of genres, highlighting the depth and breadth of Indian storytelling.

Speaking at the launch, the Indian High Commissioner stated, “This film festival not only honors the 60 years of friendship between India and Singapore but also celebrates the shared values of culture, art, and creativity. Through the medium of cinema, we hope to strengthen the bond between our people and bring our vibrant stories to life on the big screen.”

The screenings will take place at select venues across Singapore, making it accessible to both movie enthusiasts and those new to Indian cinema. The festival is expected to attract a diverse audience, including members of the Indian diaspora, local Singaporeans, and international visitors.

Chairman of the Singapore Film Society, Kenneth Tan, at the opening of the Indian Film Festival.

For a detailed schedule and additional information about the Indian Film Festival 2025, visit the official website at Singapore Film Society.

This initiative is part of a series of events planned throughout 2025 to commemorate the milestone of six decades of diplomatic partnership between the two countries. Stay tuned for more cultural and artistic collaborations as the celebrations unfold.