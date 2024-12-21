Malaysia Extends Visa Exemption for Indian Nationals Until 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has announced an extension of the visa exemption for Indian nationals until 31 December 2026, aligning with the country’s preparations for its 2025 ASEAN chairmanship and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The Home Ministry’s Secretary-General, Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, made the announcement on Friday, highlighting that a similar extension has also been granted to Chinese nationals.

The visa liberalisation initiative, introduced on 1 December 2023, aims to bolster Malaysia’s economic and tourism sectors while ensuring national security. Under the programme, Indian and Chinese nationals are eligible for a 30-day visa exemption.

“This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance Malaysia’s appeal as a travel destination while ensuring the safety and security of the nation,” Awang Alik stated.

The government views this policy as a key strategy to attract more international visitors and stimulate growth in the tourism sector as the nation gears up for significant events in the coming years.