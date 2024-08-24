Naval Base Kerala Library Celebrates 70 Years of Cultural Excellence

Established in 1954, the Naval Base Kerala Library (NBKL) began as a cozy gathering spot for Malayalees to discuss literature and poetry. Over the decades, it has grown into a vibrant cultural organization, hosting a wide range of events, festivals, and talent competitions aimed at promoting and preserving Malayalee heritage. Through its numerous cultural events, educational programs, and recognition of Malayalee artists, NBKL has cemented itself as a key cultural institution within the Singapore Malayalee community.

This year marks NBKL’s 70th anniversary, and to celebrate, the organization is hosting Ona Ravu 2024, an event that promises to be the highlight of the year. Held annually to coincide with the Onam festival, this year’s Ona Ravu is packed with excitement, featuring performances by the legendary singer Dr. G. Venugopal and popular artist Sreya Jayadeep from Kerala. Additionally, NBKL will honor acclaimed actress Smt. Ambika with the prestigious Simhapuri Award in recognition of her significant contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Tickets for Ona Ravu 2024 are available for purchase at www.nbkl.org.sg, and can also be ordered via NBKL’s public WhatsApp group. Stay updated on all the latest news and events by following NBKL on Instagram and Facebook, and joining their WhatsApp group for regular updates and exciting social media competitions.

