Experience “The Heroines of Raja Ravi Varma”: A Dance Tribute to Timeless Beauty and Emotion

The Indian Heritage Centre, in collaboration with Apsaras Dance Company, is proud to present “The Heroines of Raja Ravi Varma,” a captivating Bharatanatyam dance showcase that brings to life the iconic painted heroines of the legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma (1848–1906).

This unique performance artfully explores the emotions and stories depicted in Varma’s 14 renowned paintings, featuring beloved heroines such as Sita, Bhoomadevi, Damayanthi, Radha, Shakuntala, and Yashodha. Known for their beauty and grace, these heroines’ lives were marked by romance, love, and tragedy, which are vividly portrayed through expressive dance and dramatic storytelling.

Each enactment is set to evocative poetry from various genres, complemented by meticulously designed costumes that reflect the styles depicted in Varma’s paintings. The audience will experience a visual feast as these heroines step off the canvas and into the realm of Bharatanatyam, telling their timeless stories through the dynamic movements of dance.

As Janane Venkatraman of The New Indian Express, India, aptly describes, “It’s not every day that you get to see paintings come alive—Damayanti yearn for her love or Yashodha become the envy of all the women in Brindavan, on stage, just as Raja Ravi Varma immortalised them in his famed paintings. Filled with drama, romance, love, and sorrow, the personification of these heroines was complete as the performers danced their way through the protagonists’ lives.”

The creative team behind this mesmerizing production includes Artistic Director Aravinth Kumarasamy, Music Composers Aravinth Kumarasamy and Rajkumar Bharathi, Dance Choreographer Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, Costume Designers Neila Sathyalingam and Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, and Vocalists Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, G. Shrikanth, Keerthana Vaidhyanathan, and Praveena Thodge.

Performance Details:

Date: Sunday, 1st September 2024

7:00 PM Venue: The Chamber, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429

Tickets are available now. Don’t miss the chance to witness this extraordinary blend of art and dance that celebrates the timeless beauty of Raja Ravi Varma’s heroines. For ticket information and purchase, please visit Apsaras Arts – What’s On.