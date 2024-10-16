Singapore-Based Director R Siva’s Aalan Premieres This Friday – A Must-Watch Tamil Drama!

Tamil cinema fans in Singapore are in for a treat this weekend as Aalan, the latest ambitious project by Singapore-based director and producer R Siva, is set to hit the big screen. This highly anticipated Tamil drama, which has already garnered a wide release in Tamil Nadu, promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of spirituality and love.

Carnival Cinemas at Golden Mile Tower will be hosting the Singapore premiere this Friday at 6 p.m., followed by two additional shows on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Directed and produced by Siva R under his banner 3S Pictures, Aalan is a thought-provoking story about a man’s journey through spirituality and the profound effects love can have on him. The film follows the life of the protagonist, portrayed by actor Vetri, from the age of 15 to 40 as he navigates the complexities of his aspirations to be a writer and the unexpected turn toward a spiritual path. Will love be strong enough to change his ways? This intriguing question forms the core of Aalan’s narrative.

The film also stars Anu Sithara as the female lead, alongside German-origin actor Madhura, Vivek Prasanna, Karunakaran, Aruvi Madhankumar, and more. The cast has brought the story to life with heartwarming performances, with mesmerizing visuals filmed across stunning locations such as Rishikesh, Kodaikanal, and Puducherry

Director Siva R has crafted a soulful drama that stands apart from the action-packed fare often seen in Tamil cinema. With a deep focus on literature, spirituality, and human emotion, Aalan offers a refreshing take on the Tamil love story genre, making it a must-watch for those who appreciate meaningful storytelling.

The film’s music, composed by Manoj Krishna, adds another layer of emotion, enhancing the viewing experience. Combined with the skillful cinematography of Vindhan Stalin and editing by Mu Kasi Viswanathan, Aalan promises to be an immersive cinematic experience.

Premiere Details

Catch Aalan at Carnival Cinemas, Level 3, Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road, Singapore.

Friday Premiere : 6:00 p.m.

: 6:00 p.m. Sunday Shows: 11:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

This weekend, make sure to head to the theater to witness this captivating drama by one of Singapore’s own talents. Don’t miss your chance to see this heartfelt and spiritual story unfold on the big screen!

Movie Credits:

Cast : Vetri, Anu Sithara, Mathura, Karunakaran, Vivek Prasanna, Aruvi Madhankumar

: Vetri, Anu Sithara, Mathura, Karunakaran, Vivek Prasanna, Aruvi Madhankumar Director/Producer : Siva R

: Siva R Cinematographer : Vindhan Stalin

: Vindhan Stalin Editor : Mu Kasi Viswanathan

: Mu Kasi Viswanathan Music Director: Manoj Krishna

Get your tickets now and immerse yourself in the world of Aalan! :https://carnivalcinemas.sg/