Experience India Like Never Before at Namaste Bharat 2024: A Cultural Extravaganza in Singapore!

Singapore is set to host the highly anticipated Namaste Bharat 2024, a vibrant cultural exhibition that will showcase the rich heritage of India. Taking place from 4th to 6th October 2024 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, this event promises to be a spectacular celebration for Indians and non-Indians alike.

The exhibition will feature over 150 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of apparels, jewelry, beauty products, and handicrafts. Visitors can explore exclusive Indian fashion and handcrafted goods, while indulging in an array of authentic flavors at the Indian Food Festival.

Adding to the artistic flair is the much-anticipated Art Exhibition, where creative works from both established and emerging artists will be on display. For those looking to experience India’s vibrant culture, the Colors of India performances will bring a variety of traditional and contemporary shows, with community partners showcasing different cultural dances, music, and performances.

Entertainment will be a key highlight throughout the three-day exhibition, with workshops on yoga, art, and lifestyle running daily. There will also be educational sessions such as the Seminar on Solving Problems of Health, Climate & Food Security with Millets by renowned expert Dr. Khader Valli, along with talks on technology, finance, and retirement planning.

In addition, visitors can take part in daily lucky draws, held twice a day, with exciting prizes up for grabs, including holidays, phones, gold coins, and much more!

To mark the festive spirit, Namaste Bharat 2024 will celebrate Navaratri with the biggest Golu display in Singapore and a mass Haldi Kumkum ceremony on the opening day, 4th October.

Whether you’re exploring the various stalls, attending workshops, or enjoying the entertainment programs, Namaste Bharat 2024 offers a full spectrum of Indian culture and modern experiences. It’s a perfect opportunity to take some time off and immerse yourself in the essence of India right here in Singapore.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss this chance to celebrate India in Singapore!

More information visit: Home – Namaste Bharat is An Iconic Fest Celebrating INDIA in Singapore