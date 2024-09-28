India’s Top Boarding Schools congregating in Singapore next weekend

One of the primary concerns for Indian families living abroad is ensuring a quality education for their children, especially as they enter their middle school years. Many of these families wish to instil Indian values, culture, and language in their children, even as they integrate into their adopted countries.

India is home to some of the most prestigious boarding schools in Southeast Asia. Over the years, these institutions have produced distinguished alumni, including heads of state, royalty, bureaucrats, and elite professionals from across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. In today’s rapidly developing India, these schools continue to uphold the nation’s rich educational traditions, while offering world-class infrastructure and international curricula. This blend of heritage and modernity allows Indian boarding schools to remain among the finest in the world.

Edustoke, the largest platform for discovering Indian boarding schools globally, is bringing a unique opportunity to the Indian community in Singapore. On the 5th and 6th of October, an exclusive event will be held at the Furama Riverfront on Havelock Road. This two-day event will allow parents to meet representatives from some of India’s finest boarding schools, receive expert advice, and get answers to all their questions about the admissions process, curriculum, and student life.

Schools participating in this exclusive event include Harrow International School, Bengaluru; Aga Khan Academy, Hyderabad; Good Shepherd International School, Ooty; Shrewsbury International School, Bhopal; Manchester Global School, Hyderabad; Jain International Residential School, Bengaluru; MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul World School, Pune; Treamis School, Bengaluru; The Academic City School, Bengaluru; Sharanya Narayani International School, Bengaluru; Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru; Pathways World School, Gurugram; and Trivandrum International School, Trivandrum.

Indian boarding schools offer several key advantages. As a culture, India has always placed great importance on holistic education, emphasizing both academic and personal growth. Today, these schools boast state-of-the-art sports facilities, advanced learning tools and international curriculum (IB and IGCSE), top tier boarding and dining services, and highly qualified teachers. They attract students not only from across India but also from neighbouring countries, fostering a diverse and dynamic learning environment crucial for success in the modern world.

This event required Pre Registration. Kindly send email to [email protected] or whatsapp to +91 89510 58672 or +91 89510 68644 to register