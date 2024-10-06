The 12th Edition of Varnam Art Exhibition Opens at The Arts House, Singapore

Singapore, October 4, 2024 – The 12th edition of the much-anticipated Varnam Art Exhibition kicked off today at The Arts House, located in the Old Parliament House. Organized by the Singapore Malayalee Association (SMA), the exhibition showcases over 100 stunning artworks in a variety of mediums and styles, continuing SMA’s legacy of connecting the Malayalee community in Singapore for over a century.

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by TV stage artist Vicnesvari Vadivalagan, who graced the event as the Guest of Honour. In attendance were SMA President Ullas Kumar, Secretary Priyan, and Varnam Coordinator Anil Karisseril. The exhibition is open daily from 10 AM to 8 PM, with free entry, and will conclude on October 6.

Featuring works across diverse mediums such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, and mixed media, Varnam offers visitors a vibrant array of artistic expression. Traditional art forms are also prominently displayed, with notable Kerala mural pieces by Anil Karisseril, Radhika Murali, Lekshmi Iyer, and Roshni. The exhibition also features intricate metal-embossed works by Shalini Gupta, adding a unique dimension to the collection.

The exhibition is easily accessible, located just a 3-minute walk from City Hall MRT Exit B, near the Supreme Court.

Participating artists include:

Lakshmy Iyer, Sajeevkumar, Dr. Shahani Aruna, Hari Chandra Jayashankar, Aarti Bartake, Indu Pillai, Ashley Christudason, Anila Ayilliath, Jaleela Niaz, Deepa Madan, Anil Kumar Sankara, Shalini Gupta, Kalyani Anil, Rosni, Jismon Thomas, Harishma Rajendran, Radhika Murali, Sheena Bharathan, Siviya Menon, Anaswara Suresh, Shreekant Plappally, Venmony Bimalraj, and Nirmala Menon.

With a vast collection of contemporary and traditional works on display, Varnam continues to serve as a vital platform for artistic dialogue and cultural connection within the Singaporean community. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience these exceptional artworks up close.