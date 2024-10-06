Namaste Bharat 2024 Art Exhibition Showcases 19 Talented Artists at Suntec Convention Centre

Singapore: The highly anticipated Namaste Bharat 2024 art exhibition has officially begun, featuring the works of 19 talented artists from diverse backgrounds. Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, the three-day exhibition, which runs until Sunday, October 6, at 9 PM, is free and open to the public, offering visitors a chance to explore and purchase more than 100 paintings on display.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency Dr. Shilpak Ambule, in the presence of popular Indian film actress Bhagyashree, adding a touch of glamour and cultural significance to the event. This unique exhibition aims to provide a platform for budding artists while also offering prominent artists the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

Participating artists include Lakshmy Iyer, Shivali Mathur, Anu Saxena, Resshma Biswa Das, Ananya Gawade, Natasha Sakhuja Harris, Bhagyalaxmi Narayan Rao, Sang Boone, Anjana Rajesh, Dr. Reema Kumari, Siviya Menon, Nithyashree Mukundan, Bhavani Krishna, Swati Shah, Meena Sundar, Ponni Muralidharan, Nanditha Mukundan, Preetha Thukaram, and Venmony Bimalraj. The collection features a variety of styles and mediums, offering something for every art lover.

In addition to the exhibition, art competitions are also being held as part of the event. More than 100 children participated in the first round of competitions on Saturday, with even more signed up for the contests on Sunday. These competitions serve as an excellent opportunity for young artists to showcase their talent and gain recognition.

Namaste Bharat 2024 is more than just an art exhibition. It is a massive cultural celebration, featuring over 150 exhibitors showcasing a wide array of products, including apparel, jewelry, beauty products, and more. The event also offers a range of community activities, including food festivals, exclusive art galleries, seminars, workshops, and daily celebrity appearances. To add to the excitement, visitors can participate in daily lucky draws.

With free entry and a vibrant display of India’s rich cultural heritage, Namaste Bharat 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in this celebration of India in the heart of Singapore!