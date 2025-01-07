New Ayyappan Devotional Song “Swamiye Saranam En Ayyappa” Released by Singapore’s Balan Anil Kumar to Ring in the New Year

Singapore, January 1, 2025 – Devotees of Lord Ayyappa welcomed the New Year with a heartfelt offering in the form of the new Malayalam devotional song, “Swamiye Saranam En Ayyappa” (സ്വാമിയേ ശരണം എൻ അയ്യപ്പാ). Released on New Year’s Day, the song is an ode to the unwavering devotion and spiritual journey of Ayyappa devotees.

The powerful lyrics, written by Balan Anil Kumar, a dedicated devotee and lyricist based in Singapore, beautifully convey the essence of surrender, resilience, and faith. The song celebrates the sanctity of the Sabarimala pilgrimage and the devotees’ journey toward divine solace.

Adding to its spiritual richness, the song is sung and composed by Shaijuraj Kollam, whose soulful voice resonates with the devotion and energy that the song embodies. The orchestration and recording were skillfully managed by Shan Kollam, blending traditional devotional tones with contemporary arrangements.

A Celebration of the Ayyappa Pilgrimage

The song’s lyrics vividly capture the sacred rituals of the pilgrimage:

“വ്രതമെടുത്തു മാലയിട്ട് ഇരുമുടികൾ ഏന്തി, ശരണമന്ത്രം ഏറ്റുപാടി മലചവിട്ടി ഞങ്ങൾ”

(With the sacred vow taken, garland adorned, Irumudikettu carried, and Saranam Mantra sung, we climb the holy hill.)

These words celebrate the devotion and endurance of countless Ayyappa devotees as they embark on their sacred journey to Sabarimala. Themes of hope and divine blessings resonate throughout the track, with lines like:

“കഷ്ടങ്ങൾ നീക്കണേ ഭാഗവാനേ, സങ്കടങ്ങൾ മാറ്റണേ ഹരിഹരനെ”

(Remove our hardships, O Lord, and take away our sorrows, O Hariharaputra.)

Growing Popularity and Widespread Acclaim

Since its release, “Swamiye Saranam En Ayyappa” has struck a chord with listeners, receiving widespread appreciation for its lyrical depth, melodic charm, and spiritual appeal. The song is now available on YouTube and has already garnered significant attention, inspiring devotees to begin the year on a spiritual note.

