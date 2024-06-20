Soorya Singapore Presents: Stories on Shiva and Shakti – Tales from the Bull and the Tiger on 6th July

Singapore, – Soorya Singapore is set to captivate audiences with an extraordinary dance production, “Stories on Shiva and Shakti: Tales from the Bull and the Tiger.” This highly anticipated event features the celebrated Padmashri Dr. Ananda Shankar Jayant and her ensemble of 16 talented dancers, known for their exceptional choreography and artistic brilliance.

The production offers a unique retelling of the divine tales of Shiva and Parvathy, narrated through the perspectives of their vahanas, Nandi the bull and Simha the tiger. Audiences can expect an evening of breathtaking visual aesthetics and masterful dance performances that bring these ancient stories to life.

Event Details:

• Date: 7 PM, Saturday, 6th July

• Venue: PGP Hall

For ticketing and further information, please visit www.sooryafest.org or contact 9389 0407.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a fusion of mythology and artistry that promises to leave a lasting impression. Join us for a night of cultural enrichment and stunning dance performances.