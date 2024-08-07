Apsaras Dance Company to Showcase Harinie Jeevitha in ‘VARADARAJAM UPASMAHE’

The Apsaras Dance Company is set to present a mesmerizing evening of classical dance with a thematic Bharatanatyam solo performance by the acclaimed dancer Harinie Jeevitha. Titled ‘VARADARĀJAM UPĀSMAHĒ’, this performance is scheduled for Sunday, 18th August 2024, at 7:00 PM at the University Cultural Centre Theatre.

An Artistic Tribute to Divine Grandeur

‘VARADARĀJAM UPĀSMAHĒ’ is a thematic production that draws inspiration from the sacred Brahmotsavam of Varadaraja Swami of Kancheepuram. Harinie Jeevitha’s performance aims to encapsulate the grandeur and spiritual fervor of this significant festival. Through her intricate movements and expressive storytelling, she will depict the majestic strides of the Lord, the vibrant ‘Kulukkal’ of the Uthsava Moorthy, and the atmosphere brimming with devotional energy.

Harinie Jeevitha, known for her exceptional prowess in Bharatanatyam, will transport the audience to the holy town of Kancheepuram, offering a visual and emotional feast that reflects the festival’s essence and the immense Bhakti it inspires.

Event Details

Sunday, 18th August 2024 Time: 7:00 PM

Donor passes for this spiritually enriching performance are available online at apsarasarts.ticketer.sg.

This event promises to be a night of cultural and spiritual immersion, highlighting the artistry and devotion intrinsic to Bharatanatyam. Harinie Jeevitha’s rendition of ‘VARADARĀJAM UPĀSMAHĒ’ is an event not to be missed by classical dance enthusiasts and those seeking a deeper connection to the divine through the performing arts. Make sure to secure your passes early for what promises to be a spectacular evening.