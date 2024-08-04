Arclight Productions Brings Laughter Therapy to Singapore 

Singapore – Arclight Productions is set to bring a wave of laughter to Singapore with their much-anticipated Stand Up Comedy Fest, featuring the immensely popular Indian comedian RAVI GUPTA, known as @shudhdesicomic. With over 3.5 million social media followers, Ravi’s unique blend of observational desi humor & gut-wrenchingly funny anecdotes has earned him a loyal fan base.

He is bringing to Singapore his hit set “Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta,” which never fails to leave audiences in splits. His corporate humor always strikes a chord, as he hilariously addresses the quirks and challenges of office life, making his performances relatable and uproariously funny.

But the laughter doesn’t stop with Ravi Gupta. The event will be opened by our local artists – Amit Joshi and Gautam Marathe – ensuring an evening filled with diverse comedic talents that promise to provide an intense session of laughter therapy for all attendees.

The Rise of Stand-Up Comedy and Its Benefits

Stand-up comedy has become a global phenomenon, and Singapore is no exception. Comedy shows offer a unique form of escapism, allowing audiences to disconnect from their daily stresses and immerse themselves in joy. Laughter has been proven to reduce stress, boost the immune system, and improve overall well-being. In today’s fast-paced world, a good laugh is more important than ever.

Ravi Gupta himself is thrilled to be performing in Singapore for the first time. “I’m incredibly excited to bring my show to Singapore,” says Gupta. “I believe laughter is a universal language that can bridge cultures and bring people together. I’m looking forward to entertaining the amazing audience in Singapore and creating some unforgettable memories.”

Singapore knows Anindita Ghosh, founder of Arclight Productions, as a Theatre and Film artist, director and producer. She has created some of the most glamorous performing arts and film premiere events in the city.

“This is the third stand up comedy show I’m hosting, and I’ve seen firsthand how much audiences enjoy this genre,” says Ghosh. “They come, they laugh their hearts out for 2 hours straight, and they return happy. It’s incredibly fulfilling to bring joy to people’s lives – whatever may be the medium!”

In Anindita’s inimitable style of always ensuring a grand celebration of the arts, the Stand Up Comedy Fest will also have a post-show celebration at Yarana restaurant, adding an extra touch of glamour and excitement to the evening.

Mark your calendars for Saturday 24 August and get ready for a night of intense laughter therapy with Ravi Gupta and our local comedic talents!