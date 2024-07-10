Medasvi School of Dance Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Grand Festival

Singapore – Medasvi School of Dance, a prominent institution dedicated to promoting South Indian classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam, is set to celebrate its fourth anniversary with a grand two-day dance festival. The event will take place on August 10 and 11, 2024, at the Stamford Arts Centre on Waterloo Street.

Since its inception over four years ago, Medasvi School of Dance has grown significantly, now boasting over 80 students. The institution has achieved numerous milestones, including over 50 performances, productions, and events across Singapore. This growth and success are a testament to the school’s dedication to the rich traditions of South Indian classical dance.

The fourth annual dance festival, named MAARGATHI – A Path to Divinity, promises to be a spectacular celebration of Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam. The festival will feature more than 45 dancers performing intricate and soulful pieces, accompanied by a live orchestra. Dr. Siri Rama, a Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi exponent, and Smt. Mohana Harendran, a Bharatanatyam dancer and Carnatic singer, will be the chief guests.

Renowned live orchestra musicians will accompany the performances:

Vocals: Mohiniyattam: Sri. Anil Pazhaveedu Bharatanatyam: Smt. Arathy Sabarinath

Nattuvangam: Haritha Haridas

Haritha Haridas Mridangam/Maddalam: Sri. T. Ramanan

Sri. T. Ramanan Violin: Sr. Pavan Sughosh

Sr. Pavan Sughosh Flute: Sri. Raghavendran Rajasekaran

Sri. Raghavendran Rajasekaran Idakka: Sri. Harish Velayudhan

“We are thrilled to mark our fourth anniversary with such a significant event,” said a spokesperson from Medasvi School of Dance. “MAARGATHI represents our journey and dedication to these classical dance forms, and we are excited to share this with the community.”

Tickets for the festival are now available, with an early bird discount of 10% for those who use the code Medasvi2024. The event promises to be a cultural highlight, celebrating the beauty and spirituality of South Indian dance.

For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit this link. : https://peatix.com/event/3940322/ ( Please use promo code Medasvi2024 to avail discount.)

About Medasvi School of Dance

Medasvi School of Dance was founded in April 2020 by Haritha Haridas, a dancer with over 32 years of experience in Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam. Despite starting with just a handful of students during the peak of COVID-19, the school has grown to over 85 students. Medasvi is one of the few institutions in Singapore that specializes in Mohiniyattam, and it has presented performances at prestigious forums such as the Indian Heritage Centre and the Indian High Commission. The school is committed to fostering emerging talent and welcomes dancers of all ages and backgrounds to explore South Indian classical dance.

The founder, Haritha Haridas, has performed extensively across India and Singapore and holds a Masters in Fine Arts (Bharatanatyam) from SASTRA University. She has received accolades like the Bhakti Narthaki award and the Natyasarvabhouma International Award 2022. Under her leadership, Medasvi has hosted various events, including a digital showcase for its first anniversary, a two-day festival with live performances for its second anniversary, and captivating performances for its third anniversary. This year, Medasvi commemorates its fourth anniversary with MAARGATHI – A Path to Divinity, a two-day live dance festival featuring repertoires in Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam, accompanied by a live orchestra.