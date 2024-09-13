Namaste Bharat 2024: A Grand Celebration of Indian Culture in Singapore from October 4th to 6th with Bhagyashree as Brand Ambassador!

Get ready for the grand celebration of Indian culture, heritage, and modernity as Namaste Bharat 2024 takes center stage at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from 4th to 6th October 2024. This spectacular event promises a feast for the senses with a diverse range of activities, including a food festival, art exhibitions, arts workshops, dance competitions, live performances, and special celebrity appearances. The event is expected to draw more than 25,000 visitors over its three-day run!

One of the most exciting highlights of Namaste Bharat 2024 is the announcement of Bhagyashree as the official Brand Ambassador. A versatile and beloved actress, Bhagyashree has graced screens in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali cinema. Her charm, talent, and connection to Indian culture make her the perfect face for this celebration of “New India.” Fans and attendees will have the unique opportunity to see her in person, adding star power to this cultural extravaganza.

A New Experience of India

Namaste Bharat is more than just an event – it’s an experience. Themed as a celebration of the new India, the event will showcase heritage-inspired design, fashion, jewellery, art, culture, business, tourism, and lifestyle, bringing the vibrancy and diversity of India to Singapore. Organized by De Ideaz Pte Ltd, this festival continues its legacy from the Singapore International Indian Expo but with a renewed focus on the modern evolution of Indian culture.

Namaste Bharat 2024 will offer an impressive array of creative and interactive experiences. Visitors can immerse themselves in Ayurveda and wellness sessions, explore the latest in cinematic showcases, and indulge in culinary delights featuring the rich flavors of India’s diverse cuisine. The event will also feature captivating exhibitions of lifestyle and handicrafts, along with stunning performing and visual arts displays. Attendees can participate in yoga workshops and masterclasses, enjoy vibrant folk culture and youth activities, and witness a dazzling fashion show that will highlight the fusion of tradition and modernity in Indian fashion.

With all these enriching experiences, Namaste Bharat 2024 promises to be a one-stop destination to discover the best of India’s heritage and contemporary innovations.

With over 150 booths from India, local and international celebrity performances, and the support of the High Commission of India, Namaste Bharat 2024 is set to be a one-of-a-kind event that connects people to India’s deep cultural roots and modern achievements.

Join the Celebration!

Mark your calendars for 4th-6th October and head to Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 401 & 402, for this extraordinary cultural celebration. Whether you are interested in India’s rich arts, food, lifestyle, or tourism, Namaste Bharat has something for everyone.

Be part of the 25,000+ expected visitors and immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of India. With Bhagyashree leading the way, Namaste Bharat 2024 promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of Indian culture.

More details visit: Home – Namaste Bharat is An Iconic Fest Celebrating INDIA in Singapore