Celebrate the Bhagavad Gita Through Art and Culture at Krishna Manjari 2024

Gita Jayanti Singapore is thrilled to announce Krishna Manjari 2024, a unique celebration of the Bhagavad Gita through art and culture. This year’s event promises an evening filled with mesmerizing dance performances, soul-stirring music, and a captivating art exhibition, all dedicated to the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The highlight of Krishna Manjari 2024 will be a Bhajan concert by the renowned Carnatic vocalist Dr. S. Sowmya. Known for her melodious voice and profound renditions, Dr. Sowmya will be accompanied by highly accomplished musicians: Shri Embar Kannan on the violin and Shri Praveen Sparsh on the mridangam. Their performance is set to enchant audiences with a divine musical experience.

In addition to the Bhajan concert, the event will feature dance performances by local groups, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Singapore. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore an art exhibition at the foyer, featuring works by local visual artists that reflect the themes and spirit of the Bhagavad Gita.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Friday, 13th September 2024, at 6:45 PM

PGP Hall

PGP Hall Tickets (including dinner): $10 and $50 (VIP)

Tickets are available online at www.gitajayanti.org.sg or by contacting 9389 0407.

Organized by Sri Krishnan Temple and coordinated by Soorya (Singapore), Krishna Manjari 2024 is an event not to be missed. Join us for an unforgettable evening that celebrates the spiritual and cultural essence of the Bhagavad Gita through music, dance, and visual arts.