Exciting Restaging of “FAÇADE – Two Parallel Lives” Set to Captivate Singaporean Audiences This September

Singapore, August 31, 2024 – This September, Bhaskar’s Arts Academy is set to bring an exhilarating performance back to the stage with the restaging of “FAÇADE – Two Parallel Lives,” a thought-provoking dance production that pushes the boundaries of traditional Bharatanatyam. Scheduled for September 14, 2024, at Victoria Theatre, this production promises to nudge audiences out of their comfort zones and into a world where the lines between reality and performance blur.

A Fresh Perspective on an Acclaimed Production

Originally premiered in Chennai and Singapore in 2017, “FAÇADE” captivated audiences with its unique exploration of an artist’s life, delving deep into the dichotomy between public persona and private self. Conceptualized, choreographed, and performed by Neewin Hershall, Bhaskar’s Arts Academy’s resident dancer and choreographer, the production has undergone a remarkable transformation. What began as a solo act now sees the inclusion of nine of Bhaskar’s Arts Academy’s Company dancers, bringing a new dynamic to the stage.

Neewin Hershall, renowned for his powerful performances and commanding stage presence, speaks to the evolution of “FAÇADE”: “At first, bringing together different backgrounds, perspectives, and ideologies felt challenging. But as we progressed, we began to connect and understand each other on a deeper level. The work is very dear to me, and I found inspiration in our shared journey.” His words hint at the depth of collaboration that underpins this reimagined performance, promising a rich and immersive experience for the audience.

Innovative Use of Multimedia and Minimalist Design

The restaged “FAÇADE – Two Parallel Lives” will not only feature dance but will also creatively interweave music, theatre, and film, pushing the boundaries of traditional Indian dance forms. The production will incorporate live streaming, offering the audience a more intimate glimpse into the lives of the dancers. The creative design, led by Deepu Nair, who also crafted the soundtrack, adds a layer of fragility and introspection to the protagonist’s memories, enhancing the emotional resonance of the performance.

The set design, crafted by Randy Chan and Amelia Lim of Zarch Collaborative, is intentionally minimalist, serving as a canvas that allows the performers’ movements and expressions to take center stage. The simplicity of the set is designed to amplify the powerful imagery and emotional depth of each scene, creating a visually striking experience that complements the narrative.

A Must-See Event for Dance Enthusiasts and Art Lovers Alike

“FAÇADE – Two Parallel Lives” is more than just a dance performance; it is an artistic exploration of identity, the intersection of personal and professional lives, and the struggle to maintain authenticity in the public eye. The production’s creative team, including Neewin Hershall (Concept & Choreography), Deepu Nair (Soundtrack, Creative Design & Technical Coordination), and A Kumarran (Lighting Design), have worked meticulously to ensure this restaging captures the essence of the original while introducing fresh and compelling elements.

For those who appreciate the intricacies of Bharatanatyam and are intrigued by innovative approaches to classical forms, this production is not to be missed. It is a testament to the evolving style of Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, which continues to push the boundaries of traditional Indian arts while embracing Singapore’s multicultural spirit.

Event Details:

Date : September 14, 2024 (Saturday)

: September 14, 2024 (Saturday) Time : 7:30 PM

: 7:30 PM Venue: Victoria Theatre, Singapore

Tickets are now available for purchase. Don’t miss the chance to witness this unique blend of tradition and modernity, a production that promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.