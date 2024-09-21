Exclusive Millet Seminar at Namaste Bharat 2024: A Key to Global Food Security

Singapore is set to host a groundbreaking seminar at the highly anticipated Namaste Bharat 2024 Expo. The event, scheduled for Sunday, 6th October, from 10 am to 1 pm, will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. Organized in collaboration with Sorghum United, this exclusive seminar and panel discussion will focus on addressing pressing issues surrounding food security and sovereignty through the cultivation and promotion of millets.

At the forefront of this event is Dr. Khadar Valli, the renowned “Millet Man of India” and a Padmashree awardee, who has been a strong advocate for the health benefits of millets. With his extensive research and advocacy, Dr. Valli has become a leading figure in solving lifestyle diseases through millet-based diets, and his keynote speech is expected to provide valuable insights into the role of millets in achieving sustainable health and nutrition.

The seminar will also feature Dr. R.K. Sinha, former Rajya Sabha MP and the founder and chairman of SIS Group of Companies, Indian Public Schools, AWASA Trust, Adya Organic, and ACFL Micro Finance, as the guest of honor. Dr. Sinha will bring his expertise in organic agriculture and food sovereignty, reinforcing the potential of millets in revolutionizing agriculture and nutrition.

Following the keynote speech, a panel discussion titled “Global Scaling: Strategies for Accelerated Adoption of Cultivation, Processing, and Consumer Demand for Millets” will take place, featuring esteemed experts:

Nate Blume , Founder and CEO of Sorghum United

, Founder and CEO of Dr. Radhika Hedaoo , Assistant Professor and Nutritionist at Symbiosis International University

, Assistant Professor and Nutritionist at Dr. Dayankar Rao , CEO of Nutri Hub and Principal Scientist at ICAR – Indian Institute of Millet Research

, CEO of and Principal Scientist at Dr. Vilas Tonapi, Former CEO of ICAR – Indian Institute of Millet Research

The panel will delve into strategies for the large-scale adoption of millets, discussing everything from cultivation practices to processing techniques and increasing consumer demand. These discussions are expected to shine a light on how millets can provide solutions to the growing global concerns of food security, climate resilience, and sustainable agriculture.

Attendees will gain deep insights into how millets can combat lifestyle diseases, promote healthy living, and contribute to sustainable development goals. This seminar promises to be a game-changer for anyone interested in agriculture, nutrition, and food security.

For those interested in attending this vital event, registration is open. Visit Namaste Bharat’s official website or fill out the registration form here to secure your spot. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of the global movement towards a healthier, millet-powered future.