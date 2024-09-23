KLM Launches Innovative Ad Campaign Featuring Nayanthara for Gold Loan App

KLM is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its latest advertising campaign, featuring the renowned actress Nayanthara, directed by AL Vijay with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and photography by Avinas Gowrikar. This ground breaking ad showcases the ease of securing gold loans through the KLM App, which allows customers to access loans in just two taps, anytime and anywhere.



The one-day shoot took place at the prestigious AVM Studio in Chennai, marking a significant milestone as Nayanthara associates with a Kerala-based brand for the first time. This collaboration underscores KLM’s commitment to expanding its operations across India, catering to diverse customer needs.



“Our campaign is designed to make financial services accessible to everyone, and we are excited about the positive feedback we’ve received from customers and well-wishers alike,” said Ms. Nisha Deepak, Head of Branding and Corporate Communications at KLM. “By onboarding Nayanthara, we believe we’ve made a strategic decision that will enhance our brand image and drive substantial business growth in the upcoming fiscal year.”



The campaign’s tagline, “Tap Tap KLM App,” encapsulates the simplicity and convenience of the service, appealing to a wide audience. As KLM continues to expand its presence nationally, this initiative represents a pivotal step in delivering exceptional value to customers across the country.