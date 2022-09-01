Krishna Manjari 2022: Featuring a 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭 by 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐑𝐘𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐈

𝐆𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 (𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞) is holding a Bhajan Concert Live of Sooryagayathri on Saturday, 10th September accompanied on the mridangam by her father Mr Anil for their event Krishna Manjasi 2022. setting from PGP Hall (behind Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple).

𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐢 is a celebration of Bhagavad Gita through art and culture. Event includes performances by local arts groups and an art exhibition by local visual artists. Gita Jayanti 2022 is led by Hindu Endowments Board (HEB). Krishna Manjari 2022 is coordinated by Soorya (Singapore).

Tickets (includes dinner): $10 and $50 (VIP) . Online ticketing available

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: www.sooryafest.org

𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞: 𝟗𝟑𝟖𝟗 𝟎𝟒𝟎𝟕

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬: www.gitajayanti.org.sg / www.sooryafest.org

𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐑𝐘𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐈 (𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚)

Sooryagayathri is a 13 years charming, young girl with a golden voice who is capturing the hearts of music lovers across the globe. The videos on several social media sites featuring Sooryagayathri in the ‘Vande Guru Paramparaam’- spiritual musical series, produced by ace Carnatic vocalist, Sri Kuldeep M Pai, have raving reception in nations far and wide. She is an abundantly blessed singer whose Bhava- filled, soulful singing has been compared to that of the doyen of music- M.S. Subbulakshmi herself.

Sooryagayathri hails from the village of Purameri in Vadakara, North Kerala. Moreover she has her totalviewer ship of more than 150 million in YouTube. She is the main singer of the music series` Vande Guru Paramparam’ produced by Kuldeep. M. Pai. Doing her Bhajan concerts in all over in India and in abroad (South Africa, Singapore etc), She has won million hearts.