Celebration on Set: Jofin T. Chacko and Asif Ali’s Film Location Hosts ‘Thalavan’ Success Party

e filming of Asif Ali’s latest movie, produced by Kavya Film Company, is well underway. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, this big-budget production has yet to reveal its title. The screenplay, written by John Manthrickal, is based on a story by Jofin T. Chacko and Ramu Sunil. Recently, the success celebration of the Asif Ali-Jis Joy-Biju Menon film ‘Thalavan’ was held on the set of this new film, and the event has been trending on social media.

Following his hit film ‘The Priest’ starring Megastar Mammootty, Jofin T. Chacko is helming this project under the banners of Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, with Venu Kunnappilly and Anto Joseph as producers. This film marks another collaboration between Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media following their successes with ‘Malikappuram,’ ‘2018,’ and the upcoming release ‘Aanand Sribala.’ The pooja ceremony for the film took place at the CSI Heritage Bungalow in Fort Kochi, Ernakulam. Anashwara Rajan and Manoj K. Jayan play other significant roles in the movie.

The film boasts an impressive crew. Cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, with editing by Shameer Muhammed and music composed by Rahul Raj. Shaji Naduvil is the art director, Sameera Saneesh takes charge of costume design, and Ronax Xavier is responsible for makeup. The line producer is Gopakumar G.K., and the production controller is Shibu G. Susheelan. Baby Panicker and Premnath serve as the chief associate directors, while Asif Kuttippuram is the associate director. Assistant directors include Sumesh K. Sureshan, Fr. Vineesh Mathew, Rohan Mithvish, and Adarsh E. Nair. Phoenix Prabhu handles the action sequences, Bijith Dharmadam is in charge of stills, and the design work is by Oldmonk. PR and marketing efforts are managed by Vaishakh Vadakkeveetil and Jinu Anilkumar.

This film is highly anticipated and aims to continue the successful streak of its production companies, promising another hit for Malayalam cinema.